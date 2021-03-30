Brokers Issue Forecasts for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

