Brokers Offer Predictions for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report released on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.72 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

