Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 129,586 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 9,183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $82,781,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in General Electric by 31.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.