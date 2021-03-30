Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 185,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.91.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.