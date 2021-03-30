Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $852,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $340.70 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $353.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

