Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 45,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.58.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $270.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $136.65 and a 52 week high of $273.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

