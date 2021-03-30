Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $247.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $172.11 and a 52-week high of $250.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

