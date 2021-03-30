Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,000 Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000.

Shares of CLA stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Colonnade Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Colonnade Acquisition Profile

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that acquires assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida

