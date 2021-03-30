Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,500 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $48.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.