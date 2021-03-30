Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

NYSE OSH opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock worth $403,833,758. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

