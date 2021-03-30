Brookline Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,950 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 14,650% compared to the average daily volume of 20 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

