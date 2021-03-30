BRP (DOO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BRP (TSE: DOO) recently:

3/26/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$98.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$117.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$105.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$102.00 to C$123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$79.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DOO traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$107.66. 357,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,172. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.63 and a 12-month high of C$109.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.92. The company has a market cap of C$9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26.

Get BRP Inc alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.68%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.