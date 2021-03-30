Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,335 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

