Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $95.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,560. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 165,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 137,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.