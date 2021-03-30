(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 157.78 ($2.06).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTA shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Monday, February 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

(BTA.L) Company Profile

