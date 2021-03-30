Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $8.09

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $8.30. Burford Capital shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 2,652 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

