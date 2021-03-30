BUX Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Million (BUX)

BUX Token (CURRENCY:BUX) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. BUX Token has a market capitalization of $41.35 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUX Token token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001207 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BUX Token has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,770.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.46 or 0.00644800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

BUX is a token. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. BUX Token’s official message board is getbux.com/blog. BUX Token’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto. BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

