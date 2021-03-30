Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $13.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.14%.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

