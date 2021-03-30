BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) Insider Rodney (Rod) Walker Buys 4,270 Shares

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) insider Rodney (Rod) Walker acquired 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.70 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,069.00 ($14,335.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66.

Get BWX alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. BWX’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

BWX Company Profile

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, and USPA personal care brands.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.