Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

