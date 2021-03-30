Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,801 VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

HYD opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08.

