Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 276.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 457.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 52,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.8% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $184.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.47 and a 200 day moving average of $159.70. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.