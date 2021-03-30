Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $653,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in salesforce.com by 989.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 19.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,802,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 29.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $210.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.52. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

