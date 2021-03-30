Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.76. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $97.83.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

