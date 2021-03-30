Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.45.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

