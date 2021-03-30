Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $46.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Several research firms have recently commented on CALM. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

