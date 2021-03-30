Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CXB. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.13.

CXB traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.54. 175,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,884. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.59 and a 12-month high of C$2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of C$505.15 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

