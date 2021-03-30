Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Position Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,196,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.26% of Camden Property Trust worth $219,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $111.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $113.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,651 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

