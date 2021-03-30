Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Update

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the February 28th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CCORF opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

