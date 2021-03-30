Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 370,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Datadog were worth $142,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 123.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 245.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $1,702,000. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 22.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

DDOG opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,567.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,794,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,667,225 shares of company stock valued at $168,220,458. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

