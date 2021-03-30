Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $100.34 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $100,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 182,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,449,000 after purchasing an additional 120,581 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,784,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

