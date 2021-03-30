Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $130.32 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.81% of Quest Diagnostics worth $130,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,366,191,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

