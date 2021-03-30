Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,262 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.37.

NYSE CNQ remained flat at $$30.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. 135,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,703. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

