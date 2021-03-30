Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.23 and last traded at $48.19. Approximately 24,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,304,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $349,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,213,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,381,000 after acquiring an additional 295,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 273,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

