Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce sales of $129.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.86 million to $139.07 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $80.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $442.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $429.80 million to $449.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $642.39 million, with estimates ranging from $599.74 million to $678.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $21,249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

