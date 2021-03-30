Capital One Financial Comments on Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Broadstone Net Lease in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE:BNL opened at $18.45 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,058,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $37,279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at $9,241,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at $8,181,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.