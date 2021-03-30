Capstone Companies (CAPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

CAPC opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Capstone Companies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED vanity mirrors, LED gooseneck lanterns, LED dual mode security lights, LED solar patio lights, LED motion sensor lights, LED motion sensor light with air purifier, LED wall utility lights, eco-i-Lites, power failure indoor lighting, CPC power failure bulbs, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

