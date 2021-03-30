Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,107 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,125 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.17 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,813,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

