Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $69,628,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 846,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.04. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.63 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

