Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 615 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 44,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock worth $41,894. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

