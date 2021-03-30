Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 719 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $97,873,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 133.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,676,000 after purchasing an additional 161,965 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Everbridge by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,478,000 after acquiring an additional 139,665 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Everbridge by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after acquiring an additional 110,328 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

EVBG stock opened at $118.51 on Tuesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.40 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

