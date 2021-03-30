Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after buying an additional 582,819 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,556,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 345,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.