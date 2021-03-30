Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.22 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,541,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 116,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

