Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of USHY opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62.

