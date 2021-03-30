CapWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.42. The stock had a trading volume of 80,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,670. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $131.78 and a 52-week high of $268.10.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

