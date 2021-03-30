CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.35. 357,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,982,559. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

