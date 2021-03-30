CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,520 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. 439,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,996,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $228.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.