CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 204.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.41. 87,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,595. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $142.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average of $124.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

