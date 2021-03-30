CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,721 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,721 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 2.0% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $16,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.35. The stock had a trading volume of 115,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $324.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $174.00 and a one year high of $305.55.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

