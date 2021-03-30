CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,902 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $318,088,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,652,000 after buying an additional 132,273 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

MPC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

